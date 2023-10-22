King Charles wants Prince Harry to 'heal' the wounds, 'onus' in his hands

King Charles is seemingly ready to welcome Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into the Royal fold.

The monarch is standing for his youngest son with open arms but insists the onus of reconciliation is upon him.

Dr Ed Owens tells Royal news: "He is demonstrating he is ready to reconcile and that ultimately, the onus is on them to make a decision as to whether they want to heal the wounds that have opened up between them and the rest of the Royal Family.

"The King has done that quite successfully so far. He's held the moral high ground, he's presented himself as a conciliator. That is the best way to maintain his reputation as a public figure."

Dr Owens added: "The most important thing here is how he is viewed by his own public.

"The King obviously wants to maintain a positive reputation with the British people. In that respect, the easiest solution is for him to try and maintain and keep hold of the moral high ground.

"So far, he's done that. He's done that by making it clear, sometimes through back channels,” he notes.

The expert then continues: “Whether there's anything more he can do, his hands are somewhat tied, because beyond trying to make specific concessions to Harry and Meghan, of course, they have requested an apology from the Royal Family for the way that they were treated.

"That would be essentially to concede that the Royal Family had done something seriously wrong in the first place,” he notes.