Kate Middleton went 'bright red' after looking at Prince William for first time

Prince William once turned red over his inability to recall first meeting with Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales was left clueless during his 2010 engagement interview with BBC when he was asked to talk about the first time he saw her.

Kate, who vividly recalled, revealed: “I actually went bright red when I met you and scuttled off feeling very shy about meeting you.

She added: “William wasn't there for quite a bit of the time initially, he wasn't there from Fresher's Week, so it did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other. But we did become very close friends from quite early on.”

The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey and are now parents to three kid