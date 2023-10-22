 
Sunday, October 22, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

‘BECKHAM’ director ‘couldn’t believe the abuse’ David Beckham faced after 1998 World Cup

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 22, 2023

Beckham director Fisher Stevens has expressed his shock at the “abuse” David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham took after the infamous red card during the 1998 World Cup.

"I couldn’t believe the abuse they took," Stevens said to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was something that David had explained to me when he told me he wanted to do this because I had no idea.

“I can’t believe the abuse he took everywhere he went — even in Los Angeles,” he added.

Stevens then praised David’s resilience and ability to turn backlash around, “But he always turns it around. And to me, that’s so admirable. I don’t know, many human beings are not capable to do what David did."

Elsewhere in the interview, the director compared Victoria’s candid revelations with David’s reserved remarks.

“Victoria is much more facile with language and talking and feelings and emotions," he said of the former Spice Girl.

"David has shut most of it down, so I knew it would take time to get it out,” he shared.

“I think he’s just at a place in his life where he’s finally ready to relive moments that he’s pushed away. British people, not to generalize, they’re not the most talky-feely about their lives and their emotions like [Americans] are."

