Britney Spears unleashes shocking revelations on sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears' upcoming memoir has taken the entertainment world by storm as she has made some jaw-dropping revelations in it. The latest incident reported to be detailed by her in the book The Woman In Me is about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.



Britney appears to be refuting claims made by her sister in the latter's memoir titled Things I Should Have Said, released in January 2022.

According to US Weekly, a source close to the pop sensation revealed to the publication that Britney, who was under the legal conservatorship of her father from February 2008 to November 2021, talks about her mental health in the upcoming memoir.

Britney reveals that after being checked into the facility by her father, Jamie Spears, she reached out to Zoey 101 star for help. But she claims that her sister told her that the singer should stop fighting it and made pessimistic remarks stating that there was nothing Britney could do to improve the situation regarding conservatorship.

The hitmaker spent 30 days at the treatment facility, prompting an outpouring of support from her fellow actors and musicians. However, Jamie Lynn was called out for not supporting her sister.

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram and brushed off the claims, stating, "I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand."

Now, Britney appears to have refuted her sister's claims regarding the support.