 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 26, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Lasting impact of Prince Harry’s verbal fights with King Charles exposed

The Duke of Sussex has apparently been a victim of favoritism and often felt isolated without any support in the Firm

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, October 26, 2023

File Footage

The Spare to the Heir appears to have caused his big brother a drastic amount of strife when it comes to their relationship.

So much so that the Duke feels there are a number of ‘mixed feelings’ simmering under the hood, when it comes to his relationship with Prince William.

For those unversed, the Spare has managed to portray his father King Charles as “the villain” in numerous jibes, both verbal and written.

The reigning monarch was also branded “emotionally unavailable” to his son on numerous occasions.

An inside source close to Closer Weekly issued insights into the true nature of things.

Per their findings, “Harry got into verbal fights with Charles,” in the past and most of the time “they wouldn’t talk for weeks” after.

It is due to this that the Duke felt isolated from his older brother as well, given the alleged lack of support.

Reportedly, “Harry felt mixed emotions of sadness and fury when they drifted apart.”

By the end, “Harry went through periods of loneliness in the royal family, and there was favoritism” because “the other royals often took William’s side over Harry.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia Confirm Dating Rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67
Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby

Kate Middleton's brother reveals name and sex of baby
‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham
Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed

Are Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan engaged? Truth revealed