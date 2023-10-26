 
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Prince William obeyed Queen Elizabeth when asked to step down from key role

The Prince of Wales wanted to serve in the military

Prince William stepped down from his "dream role" on the orders of his late grandmother, reported express.co.uk citing a Channel 5 documentary released in 2020.

According to the publication, royal correspondent Simon Vigar said in the documentary titled "William and Kate: Too Good to be True",  "whilst Prince William was desperate for a career in the military, the late Queen did not allow it because back then he was second in line to the throne."

He said the royal "wasn't allowed anywhere near the frontline" because the "ultimate boss" said no.

The expert explained: "William was desperate to stay in the military and of course, he trained to be a helicopter pilot."

"But in the end, he wasn't allowed anywhere near the frontline."

William's younger brother, Prince Harry, was deployed in Afghanistan and he claimed in his book "Spare" that he had killed several enemies.

The British media avoided reporting on the deployment of Harry in Afghanistan to protect him and his comrades from the Taliban.

