 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Pete Davidson, John Mulaney delay weekend gigs in wake of mass shooting

The duo will be performing for their next shows in Rama on November 9, 2023

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, October 27, 2023

Pete Davidson, and John Mulaney delay weekend gigs in wake of mass shooting
Pete Davidson, and John Mulaney delay weekend gigs in wake of mass shooting

Pete Davidson and John Mulaney, both acclaimed comedians have announced the postponement of their shows scheduled for the weekend in Bangor and Portland.

It has been reported that the decision comes after a mass shooting incident took place on Wednesday nearly 30 miles away from their show's planned venue.

They have not yet provided any rescheduled dates for the postponed gigs, and the duo will be performing for their next shows in Rama on November 9 and Windsor on November 10, 2023.

Pete and John announced their decision on social media as they stated. "We are devastated by the incident. We are thinking all of you," announcing that the shows planned for October 28-29 are postponed.

According to TMZ, a mass shooting incident took place on Wednesday when a gunman (allegedly former military) went on a shooting rampage, killing 18 and injuring 13 people at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine.

It has been reported that the culprit has not yet been arrested. Pete and John's fans have commended the comedians for postponing their comedy gigs at this crucial time. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’s’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bare the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67