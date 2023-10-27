Pete Davidson, John Mulaney delay weekend gigs in wake of mass shooting

The duo will be performing for their next shows in Rama on November 9, 2023

Pete Davidson, and John Mulaney delay weekend gigs in wake of mass shooting

Pete Davidson and John Mulaney, both acclaimed comedians have announced the postponement of their shows scheduled for the weekend in Bangor and Portland.

It has been reported that the decision comes after a mass shooting incident took place on Wednesday nearly 30 miles away from their show's planned venue.

They have not yet provided any rescheduled dates for the postponed gigs, and the duo will be performing for their next shows in Rama on November 9 and Windsor on November 10, 2023.

Pete and John announced their decision on social media as they stated. "We are devastated by the incident. We are thinking all of you," announcing that the shows planned for October 28-29 are postponed.

According to TMZ, a mass shooting incident took place on Wednesday when a gunman (allegedly former military) went on a shooting rampage, killing 18 and injuring 13 people at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston, Maine.

It has been reported that the culprit has not yet been arrested. Pete and John's fans have commended the comedians for postponing their comedy gigs at this crucial time.