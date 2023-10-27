 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Mason Hughes

Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah reach custody agreement for son Roman

Al and Noor were spotted enjoying a date night together in Los Angeles at Pace Italian restaurant on Tuesday

Al Pacino, the Hollywood veteran actor, and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, got into a legal battle over the custody of their kid after the latter filed a petition requesting sole physical and shared legal custody of their kid with reasonable visitations from the kid's father.

Previously, the couple agreed to keep the proceedings of their legal battle private, and now it has been reported that they have finally settled their custody drama.

The 83-year-old Hollywood legend has been dating the 29-year-old producer since 2020, and they welcomed their first child, a son, Roman Pacino, in June 2023.

According to The Blast, the documents obtained by the publication state that the couple have reached a custody agreement, visitation schedules, and support regarding their kid.

Though the details of their agreement have not yet been made public, the publication reports that Pacino is expected to pay a generous amount to Noor for child support.

The legal battle between the couple came as a surprise for many as the pair have been together throughout the process and did not seem to have any problems.

Al and Noor were most recently spotted enjoying a date night together in Los Angeles at Pace Italian restaurant on Tuesday. 

