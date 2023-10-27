 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry no longer speak as 'royals', but Archie, Lili's parents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dubbed relatable by a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who graced their presence at the Project Healthy Minds second-annual World Mental Health Day Festival in New York this year, spoke fondly about their kids Archie and Lilibet.

The couple addressed all the relevant problems that have risen amongst parents these days and proved to be empathetic of general public.

Royal editor Emily Nash tells HELLO: "They were really speaking not just as the Duke and Duchess but as parents to Lili and Archie."

She added: "[Meghan and Harry are doing] is what most parents relate to."

Ms Nash said: "This is what they do best as public figues, [it's to] draw attention to things as they did inside the Royal Family [and] as members of the Royal Family do.

"They can spotlight things that are issues in society and just draw attention to them and sometimes that can be really influential and you've got hope that someone is going to pay attention [to them],” she concluded.

