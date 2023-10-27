 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle lacks courage to criticize Kate Middleton in alleged memoir

Meghan Markle warned against writing about Kate Middleton in alleged memoir

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, October 27, 2023

Meghan Markle lacks courage to criticize Kate Middleton in alleged memoir
Meghan Markle lacks courage to criticize Kate Middleton in alleged memoir

Meghan Markle does not have the courage to criticize her sister-in-law Kate Middleton in her alleged memoir, claimed experts.

Since Tom Bower claimed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is writing her memoir, there have been reports that Meghan will try to destroy Kate’s image.

It has been claimed that Meghan will reveal secret conversations she had with Kate before she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior Royals in 2020.

In a conversation with Patrick Christys for GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin warned Meghan to not even think about attacking Kate, the Princess of Wales, in her memoir.

"I think people are sick and tired of...oh, it was so bad with us. And then actually not a lot of hardcore examples of this,” Christys argued.

"So if she produces a memoir and doesn't deliver some examples in that, again, people are just going to feel incredibly let down,” he added.

To this, Levin responded, "It's all sort of salad words that don't mean anything. And I think that I don't think she will dare touch Catherine."

Levin was then asked about Meghan's popularity and whether the memoir could land on the bestsellers' list and bring significant earnings, or if it might have a negative impact instead.

“I don't believe the public will witness it, as I doubt she will have the courage to do so,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Ethan Slater's cryptic smile on Ariana Grande romance: Read More

Ethan Slater's cryptic smile on Ariana Grande romance: Read More
King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend