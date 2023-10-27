Meghan Markle lacks courage to criticize Kate Middleton in alleged memoir

Meghan Markle does not have the courage to criticize her sister-in-law Kate Middleton in her alleged memoir, claimed experts.



Since Tom Bower claimed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is writing her memoir, there have been reports that Meghan will try to destroy Kate’s image.

It has been claimed that Meghan will reveal secret conversations she had with Kate before she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior Royals in 2020.

In a conversation with Patrick Christys for GB News, royal biographer Angela Levin warned Meghan to not even think about attacking Kate, the Princess of Wales, in her memoir.

"I think people are sick and tired of...oh, it was so bad with us. And then actually not a lot of hardcore examples of this,” Christys argued.

"So if she produces a memoir and doesn't deliver some examples in that, again, people are just going to feel incredibly let down,” he added.

To this, Levin responded, "It's all sort of salad words that don't mean anything. And I think that I don't think she will dare touch Catherine."

Levin was then asked about Meghan's popularity and whether the memoir could land on the bestsellers' list and bring significant earnings, or if it might have a negative impact instead.

“I don't believe the public will witness it, as I doubt she will have the courage to do so,” she said.