King Charles meets patients at Priscilla Bacon Lodge Hospice in Norwich

Britain’s King Charles spent time with patients and their families, volunteers, nurses and NHS staff at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Hospice in Norwich on Thursday, according to palace.



The palace shared King Charles photos from his visit on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, saying “Yesterday, The King spent time with patients and their families, volunteers, nurses and NHS staff at the Priscilla Bacon Lodge Hospice in Norwich.”

The new state-of-the-art palliative care unit has been specially designed to allow patients to enjoy the surrounding landscape.

It further reads: “The Lodge will also act as a hub for community-based services, enabling people to receive care in their own homes.”

The King visited the original Priscilla Bacon Lodge in 2012. The new site will build on the 44 years of care given to thousands of people around the county.

