Meghan Markle’s absence in Prince Harry’s crucial moment ‘spells’ a split

Experts have just pointed out the very first moment the couple appeared to have stepped away from each other publicly

Royal experts have just referenced the first moment Meghan Markle openly distanced herself from Prince Harry and his public image.



For those unversed, this moment in question refers to Prince Harry’s promotional tour for Spare, which featured the Duke of Sussex walking alone to all interviews.

According to royal biographer Katie Nicholl, “I think it was very notable that in the run-up to the launch of his autobiography, he had all the publicity and Meghan was noticeable by her absence.”

According to OK magazine she also went as far as to add, “that was really the first time we've seen a divide between them because up until then they've very much been a partnership, and at this crucial moment where Harry's doing the boldest and possibly bravest thing of his life, she's not there for him.”

Before concluding she also said, “And that has continued and led to more rumors of a split, of a split being on the horizon ... and yet, there is no evidence.”