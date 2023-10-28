 
menu
pakistan
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Uneeba Zameer Shah

Chand Girhan 2023: Will last lunar eclipse of the year be visible in Pakistan?

Chand Girhan would start at 11:02pm today, peak at 01:14am and end at 03:26am on Sunday

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah

Saturday, October 28, 2023

A partial lunar eclipse is observed over Gifu Castle in central Japan. — Reuters/file
A partial lunar eclipse is observed over Gifu Castle in central Japan. — Reuters/file

A lunar eclipse is set to grace skies in different parts of the world on Saturday (today) including Pakistan.

This will be the last chance to witness a grand celestial event this year for those who love peering into the skies.

Today's lunar eclipse will be a partial penumbral lunar eclipse, as per a report published by Earth Sky — occurring for the second and last time in 2023 just two weeks after the last solar eclipse of 2023 that happened on October 14.

Earlier, the phenomenon occurred at the start of May this year.

The eclipse will be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North/East South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the October 28 lunar eclipse will also be seen in Pakistan.

It said that the eclipse would start late in the night at 11:02pm (local time), peak at 01:14am and end at 03:26am on October 29 (Sunday).

What is a lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth positions itself between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow across the moon's surface. They can only occur during a full moon and make for an interesting skywatching target.

Types of lunar eclipse

It should be noted that there are three types of lunar eclipses depending on how the Sun, Earth and moon are aligned at the time of the event.

Total lunar eclipse — Earth's shadow is cast across the entire lunar surface.

Partial lunar eclipse — Only part of the moon enters Earth's shadow, which may look like it is taking a "bite" out of the lunar surface

Penumbral lunar eclipse — The faint outer part of Earth's shadow is cast across the lunar surface.

More From Pakistan:

CJP Isa-led bench to hear govt’s plea against SC verdict on NAB amendments

CJP Isa-led bench to hear govt’s plea against SC verdict on NAB amendments
Gen (retd) Bajwa relative gets clean chit in suspicious transaction probe

Gen (retd) Bajwa relative gets clean chit in suspicious transaction probe
Pakistani doctor successfully removes 15kg tumour from woman's body

Pakistani doctor successfully removes 15kg tumour from woman's body
Sheikh Rashid moves SC seeking withdrawal of review petition in Faizabad sit-in case

Sheikh Rashid moves SC seeking withdrawal of review petition in Faizabad sit-in case
Will last lunar eclipse of 2023 be visible in Pakistan?

Will last lunar eclipse of 2023 be visible in Pakistan?
'Total mockery of law,' Imran's message to Pakistanis’ from Adiala Jail on Nawaz's reliefs

'Total mockery of law,' Imran's message to Pakistanis’ from Adiala Jail on Nawaz's reliefs
ECP 'likely' to finalise January 28 for general elections

ECP 'likely' to finalise January 28 for general elections
SJC 'issues' show-cause notice to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

SJC 'issues' show-cause notice to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi
Pakistan's Nighat Dad joins UN chief Antonio Guterres' high-level AI advisory board

Pakistan's Nighat Dad joins UN chief Antonio Guterres' high-level AI advisory board
Govt forms fact-finding committee to find out who handled Faizabad sit-in

Govt forms fact-finding committee to find out who handled Faizabad sit-in
Cipher case: Imran Khan's pleas seeking bail, cancellation of FIR rejected

Cipher case: Imran Khan's pleas seeking bail, cancellation of FIR rejected
ECP to issue notice to PM Kakar over interim ministers’ involvement in influencing polls

ECP to issue notice to PM Kakar over interim ministers’ involvement in influencing polls