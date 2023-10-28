 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle’s locked in emotional battle with Prince Harry over UK

The Duchess of Sussex has found herself locked in a battle of emotions with Prince Harry

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 28, 2023

These insights into the couple’s inner dynamics have been shared by an inside source.

This insider in question broke all of it down during one of their most candid chat’s with OK magazine.

During the course of the converastion they began by highlighting the big adjustment the prince has been made to go through since his move to the US.

In the eyes of the insider, “Harry loves his wife and children, he is happy but he really misses the U.K.”

Whereas on the flip side to all of this, there is his wife Meghan Markle who feels “more than happy to be photographed.”

This comes after reports of Meghan Markle’s struggles in the UK came to light.

According to the same insider, Meghan Markle felt she was unable to “control her image” during her time in Buckingham Palace, and feels celebrity life is more her preference.

Per a close friend of the couple, “Meghan seems to have decided that coming back more is not what she wants to do, but Harry would like to.”

The same outlet also reports, “Having a base in his home country, despite everything that has happened, is appealing. There is work to be done here in terms of the charities, and there would be opportunities in the future where he’ll want to be here a bit more."

Will Meghan Markle be on ‘The Kardashians’?

In light of her newfound appreciation for Hollywood, critics have started to wonder whether the royal will be making any cameo’s in The Kardashians.

According to Perez Hilton the Sussexes and the Kardashians are a lot more similar than they look.

“[They] are not royals to us, and they need to cultivate their celebrity.”

Hilton shared her thoughts during an interview with GB News and she believes, “I think the best response for them is to say nothing, obviously, don't be upset. You know, Megan was talking recently about how she's concerned for her children and social media."

