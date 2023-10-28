King Charles is standing on hollow foundation with no ‘pin-up family’

The current monarch’s capabilities and shortcomings have just been exposed by experts

King Charles is standing on a hollow foundation with no ‘pin-up family’

King Charles’ abilities are currently being called into question by experts who wonder this ‘product of his generation’ can make a legacy not intertwined with divorce and Megxit.

Everything has been referenced by royal commentator and biographer Dr Tessa Dunlop.

She weighed in on all her thoughts during a candid interview.

According to a report by The Mirror Ms Dunlop believes King Charles cannot stand on the legacy of his predecessors either, because theirs was bult on “family monarchy,” something the current monarch lacks.

This is because, back when Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth, "Britain's pin-up family, the House of Windsor, had reached dizzy new heights. Within a year Prince Charles was born; the original baby boomer, his arrival sealed the deal for family monarchy.”

However, “By 1980 the pressure on Charles was huge. Britain wanted another royal wedding. On the surface, his marriage looked like the perfect second act — another blushing bride with her sailor prince”

“But times had changed: divorce was prevalent, celebrity culture distorting, infidelity unacceptable. Charles and Diana’s giant wedding ended in giant failure.”

At the end of the day, its true that “Charles is the product of his generation just as his parents were of theirs.”

“But can our everyman king find a new brand as potent as family monarchy? Let's hope so for the sake of our divided nation” Ms Dunlop also asked before signing off.