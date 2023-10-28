 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Victoria Beckham details David Beckham’s ‘most romantic’ surprise - watch video

Victoria Beckham recalls husband David Beckham's romantic gesture that inspired her new fragrance

Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Victoria Beckham has detailed the “most romantic thing” her husband David Beckham has ever done for her, a surprise wedding vow renewal.

The fashion designer dished on their romantic getaway and vow renewal in a video to promote her new fragrance Suite 302.

Calling the fragrance their "love affair with Paris,” Victoria revealed that the surprise happened when they were living in Spain.

“When we lived in Spain we dropped the kids off at school one morning, I was in a tracksuit, yes I was in a tracksuit,” she said jokingly.

“David said to me ‘I am going to take you somewhere for the day’, so we drive to the airport. We get on a private plane.”

“Halfway through the flight David goes into the bathroom and he comes out in a tuxedo, looking so handsome and he says ‘there's something for you to put on in the bathroom.’”

“I go into the bathroom and there was a white dress hanging so I put the dress on I put some makeup on and I come out and the plane lands and it lands in London.”

The former Spice Girl recalled how David recreated their original wedding, bringing in the same car, driver and even the same house they had in London.

“I get off the plane and there is the chauffeur driven car that drove us to our wedding all those years ago when we got married in Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.”

Victoria and David originally tied the knot in 1999 in the luxury castle.

“The same car, the same driver, we drive to our house that we used to have in North London and we had a little chapel on the grounds.”

“We go into the chapel and he's covered the whole chapel with flowers, my parents were there, his parents were there and our sisters and my brother. And we had the vicar who married us all those years ago remarry us.”

“We renewed our wedding vows and I genuinely had no idea. It was the most romantic thing that he has ever done.”

After the ceremony the pair then jetted to the city of love as they enjoyed a minimoon in the French capital.

Victoria then opened up on their mini honeymoon in Paris, which inspired her new fragrance Suite 302.

“And then we went back to the airport, we got back on the plane, I've got no idea where we are going again, and we land in Paris.”

“We had a mini honey moon that was literally 24 hours long in Paris. We stayed at the Ritz, suite 302.”

“It was the most romantic thing that he has ever done,” gushed Victoria.

