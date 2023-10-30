 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Mason Hughes

Mason Hughes

Monday, October 30, 2023

Kendall Jenner slays Halloween as an iconic blonde bombshell: Pic

Kendall Jenner took the internet by storm this Halloween with her stunning transformation into a legendary blonde bombshell, paying homage to the iconic Marilyn Monroe. 

The 27-year-old supermodel ditched her usual dark tresses for a chic and curly blonde bob that beautifully encapsulated the essence of the 1950s Hollywood star.

Kendall's choice of costume was a nod to one of Marilyn Monroe's most iconic looks—a casual yet equally unforgettable style reminiscent of the pin-up model's 1953 Life magazine photo shoot. 

Dressed in a classic black turtleneck and white cigarette pants, Kendall perfectly captured the timeless allure of Monroe.

In a sultry Instagram post, she humorously captioned, "Happy birthday, mister president," in homage to Monroe's infamous serenade of President John F. Kennedy in 1962. Her transformation was so convincing that it left fans and celebrities alike in awe.

Over the years, Kendall has consistently wowed us with her creative costumes. From a chic witch to a seductive fembot from Austin Powers, she has continually demonstrated her knack for capturing the essence of pop culture icons. In 2022, she even added a touch of humor by dressing as a cucumber, a playful reference to a memorable family reality show moment.

With her impressive Halloween transformations, Kendall Jenner continues to inspire us all to get creative with our costumes and embrace the spirit of the season.

