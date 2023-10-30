The memorabilia of the late iconic rapper would be sold at Momentsintime.com

Tupac Shakur's 1995 prison memorabilia hits market for $75,000

Tupac Shakur fans are in a frenzy as the late rapper's (murdered in 1996) memorabilia has been listed for sale. Fans can now be the owner of two pieces of Tupac's past as it has been reported that two items, a booking photo and identity card, of the late rapper have been listed for sale at $35,000 and $75,000 respectively.



The public listing of Tupac's items from his stay in prison, Clinton Correctional Facility in New York, in 1995 after sexual abuse charges came after his murder suspect was arrested and charged on one count of murder of deadly weapon.

Tupac Shakur's memorabilia up for sale

According to The Blast, the legendary rapper's items put on sale include a black and white mug shot of Tupac and the other item listed for sale is his laminated ID that was issued as a replacement to his original ID that he lost during his prison time.

TMZ reports that memorabilia of the late iconic rapper would be sold at Momentsintime.com.

These are not the first memorabilia of Tupac that has been put up for sale. In 2019, one of his letters to his girlfriend was sold for $19,000.