The Duchess of Sussex allegedly holds no weights in her words and has been bashed against offering unsolicited advice

Meghan Markle’s ‘unsolicited’ advice ridiculed

The Duchess of Sussex has just been called out for thinking she possesses the right to offer advice to anyone, without having any weight in her words.

This clap back has been issued by royal commentator Angela Levin.

The expert weighed in on everything during one of her interviews with GB News.

In the midst of this chat Ms Levin accused Meghan of trying to give advice when she no longer holds any weight in the UK, right alongside her husband Prince Harry.

In the eyes of Ms Levin, “they’re not royals” and “they haven’t got any experience. It’s all about them.”

Before signing off she also went as far as to accuse the couple of listening to those who have the most money and said, “[Meghan and Harry] have their ideas about what they’re going to do. They get money and use people so they can.”

For those unversed these allegations have come after seeing the couple’s use of private jets for their Island getaway.

It also occurred just a while after the duo took part in an event to discuss the implications of climate change.