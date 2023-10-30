Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s possible dive into home goods and products has just caused quite a stir with experts

Prince Harry into wholesale sparks ridicule: ‘Will we see dishwashing soap’

The possibility of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex entering the product and sales world has spared interest from experts.

One such expert is Ms Daniela Elser who recently got candid about everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched at length about it all and said, “How long before we see the Sussexes go the whole hog and we see a watershed paid Instagram post coming out of Montecito? (It’s widely rumoured that the duchess’ @Meghan account will launch soon.)”

“How long until the duke and duchess end up firmly in the pocket of big shampoo or big bran flakes?”

Or even “How long until we see the world’s first dishwashing liquid commercial starring the fifth in line to the throne?”

Perhaps with the tagline, ‘Nothing can clean up the huge family mess I’ve helped make but MY this new Suds Ahoy gets my plates clean as a whistle!’”