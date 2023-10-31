Prince Harry has dedicated his life's work to advancing causes that he is passionate about, and that bring about permanent change for people and places

Prince Harry gets a promotion as King Charles visits Kenya

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been appointed a board member of African Parks for his work on conservation projects across the African continent.



King Charles younger son is now on Board of Directors for African Parks Network, South Africa.

The organization updated Prince Harry’s bio on its website which reads: "In 2023, after serving six years as President, he was elevated to an officially appointed member of the Board of Directors, the governing body of the organisation."

It further says “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist. The duke has dedicated his life's work to advancing causes that he is passionate about, and that bring about permanent change for people and places."

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry became president of the organisation in 2017, after joining the team on a trip to Malawi in 2016 to undertake an elephant conservation project.

Prince Harry got the exciting news a day after King Charles and Queen Camilla landed in Kenya on four-day state visit.