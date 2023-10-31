 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry gets a promotion as King Charles visits Kenya

Prince Harry has dedicated his life's work to advancing causes that he is passionate about, and that bring about permanent change for people and places

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Prince Harry gets a promotion as King Charles visits Kenya

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been appointed a board member of African Parks for his work on conservation projects across the African continent.

King Charles younger son is now on Board of Directors for African Parks Network, South Africa.

The organization updated Prince Harry’s bio on its website which reads: "In 2023, after serving six years as President, he was elevated to an officially appointed member of the Board of Directors, the governing body of the organisation."

It further says “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist. The duke has dedicated his life's work to advancing causes that he is passionate about, and that bring about permanent change for people and places."

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry became president of the organisation in 2017, after joining the team on a trip to Malawi in 2016 to undertake an elephant conservation project.

Prince Harry got the exciting news a day after King Charles and Queen Camilla landed in Kenya on four-day state visit.

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry fans flock to iconic 'Friends' location to pay homage

Matthew Perry fans flock to iconic 'Friends' location to pay homage
Marvel actor Eka Darville's son passes away after tragic illness

Marvel actor Eka Darville's son passes away after tragic illness
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were more ‘powerful’ in royal family? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were more ‘powerful’ in royal family?
Meghan and Harry's attempts to make Kate Middleton look bad fail miserably

Meghan and Harry's attempts to make Kate Middleton look bad fail miserably
Kim Kardashian, North West ooze 'Clueless' energy for Halloween

Kim Kardashian, North West ooze 'Clueless' energy for Halloween
Mystery behind Matthew Perry eerie last social media post revealed

Mystery behind Matthew Perry eerie last social media post revealed
Travis Kelce ‘insecure’ of Taylor Swift A-list past lovers amid budding romance

Travis Kelce ‘insecure’ of Taylor Swift A-list past lovers amid budding romance
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark 4 years of togetherness: ‘You complete my life’

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark 4 years of togetherness: ‘You complete my life’
Fans react as Ariana Grande ‘heartbroken’ after her drummer Aaron Spears dies

Fans react as Ariana Grande ‘heartbroken’ after her drummer Aaron Spears dies

Was Matthew Perry in love with 'Friends' wife Courteney Cox?

Was Matthew Perry in love with 'Friends' wife Courteney Cox?
Royal family shares special video of King Charles, Queen Camilla

Royal family shares special video of King Charles, Queen Camilla
Salma Hayek expresses ‘profound sadness’ over Matthew Perry tragic demise

Salma Hayek expresses ‘profound sadness’ over Matthew Perry tragic demise