Prince Harry’s uncle shows support for him against ‘enemy’ Firm

Prince Harry was supported by Princess Diana's family for a recent event

Prince Harry was supported by his family on the maternal side as he attended the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was at the service without anyone from the Royal Family, yet his mom Diana’s siblings Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer were by his side to mark the occasion.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn says the show of support is notable and Prince Harry appreciates it immensely.

"Harry may have cut a lonely figure at St Pauls, but he did have one other family supporting him – his mother's family. Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes was there as well as her brother, Earl Spencer,” he told The Mirror.

He added: "The Spencer family have always felt uncomfortable with the Royal Family after the death of Harry and William's mother. Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, was openly critical of the way the Royal Family treated his sister and of course that criticism largely centred on Prince Charles (as he then was)."

"The fact that the Spencers were out in force for Harry on this visit speaks volumes about where their loyalties lie. Like Harry, the Spencers still see the Royal Family, to some extent, as the enemy,” Tom noted.

"If anyone is taking sides, the Spencers will always take sides with Harry simply because they feel he was hard done by and Harry hugely appreciates their support," he said.