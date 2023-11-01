Prince Harry held pals by 'skin of the teeth' after going 'rogue'

Prince Harry seemingly went 'rogue' ahead of the first Invictus Games speech.

The Duke of Sussex, who reportedly wanted to internationalise 'Warrior Games' for greater appeal, bactracked from the original plan at the big speech, reveals David Wiseman.

Speaking to Hello!, David said: "We were sitting down at breakfast, it wasn’t a meeting or anything like that, and Harry said, 'Look, this is absolutely brilliant, what we’ve seen here is absolutely brilliant. What we need to do is internationalise this.



"We need to invite allies and nations from all over the world, we’re going to put it in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, it needs to be on the BBC, this is going to be massive, we’ll have a closing concert. He could see it before anyone else could," he added.



He then said about Harry: "Anyone who sits back and is a bit disparaging… from my personal experience he has been the visionary from the very beginning and has been incredibly involved and incredibly proud of his involvement in it," David continued before revealing Harry's rogue move.



David then reveals how Harry went 'rogue' ahead of the speech.

"We didn’t realise the time frame that he made in mind. Bearing in mind that was May 2013, we went back to the Warrior Games that afternoon, and he stood on stage at the podium, and I think it had been written in his speech, that vision to say, ’Look, we’d like to do this,' I think he’d added his own note that said 'next year'.



"He went rogue! We were like, 'What? Next year?' For a long time, there were three or four of us at the Royal Foundation managing this project. "September 2014, we were there, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, it might have been by the skin of our teeth but we were there!"

