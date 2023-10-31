 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jungkook makes history, breaks Miley Cyrus’ record with ‘Seven’

Jungkook, the talented member of K-Pop sensation BTS, has achieved yet another milestone in his career. His debut solo single, Seven (ft. Latto) (Explicit Version), has broken the record for the fastest song in Spotify history to surpass one billion streams.

This impressive feat was confirmed by the streaming platform on October 31.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the speed at which Jungkook accomplished it. It took him a mere 108 days to reach this milestone, surpassing Miley Cyrus' record of 112 days with her song Flowers by four days.

Just this week, "Seven" garnered an impressive 39,084,697 streams alone. This not only solidifies Jungkook's status as a global superstar but also establishes him as the fastest K-Pop artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify, surpassing even his own group's songs, Dynamite and Butter.

As news of this accomplishment spread, fans of Jungkook and BTS flooded Twitter with messages of congratulations. The hashtags #SevenFastest1Billionand #JungkookBillionsClub trended as fans expressed their immense pride in their beloved bias.

Seven was released on Spotify on July 14, 2023, and in just a few short months, it has become a monumental hit, captivating fans around the world.

