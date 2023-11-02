Kate Middleton, Prince William chased by celebrities for 'support' unlike Meghan Markle

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning the downfall of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with a key move.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are tipped to "tap all their celebrity friends for help" as they prepare for Earthshot Prize this year.

A source tells Closer Magazine: "You'd be surprised how many big stars reached out to William and Kate to let them know they have their support amid this feud with Harry and Meghan," the source added.

"They may have moved to California, but it's William and Kate who had the most support out there, and there is a certain level of smugness about that.

The insider continued: "They insist that they'd be doing this regardless of where the Sussexes live, but there is no doubt they'll enjoy showing Meghan and Harry how Hollywood is still very much obsessed with all things royal."