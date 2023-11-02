Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could avoid 'airing grievances' for sake of family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have better communicated their exit from Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have exited the Royal Family in a lesser controversial way, says an expert.

PR commentator Andy Barr believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have done less damage if "better communication" had been done in the past.

Speaking to the Mirror, he said: "Airing your family grievances via a globally best-selling book and a ground-breaking documentary was never going to resonate well with the Royal Family let alone their team of advisors.

"The real power play here was between the armies of communications and brand advisors that both sides employ."

Barr then suggested more dignity on part of Meghan and Harry.

He continued: "If the Royal Family and Harry had been more stern in their ruling that neither side should brief negative messages about each other to the press then much of the discussion could have been done behind closed doors, directly and with more dignity."