 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Prince Harry's 'Spare' beats Britney Spears 'The Woman In Me' in US sales race

Britney says, 'I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support'

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Prince Harrys Spare beats Britney Spears The Woman In Me in US sales race

Britney Spears's recently released bombshell memoir, The Woman In Me, has taken the entertainment world by storm, and it has been loved by her fans as evidenced by the impressive record of sales in the first week of its release.

In a statement on Wednesday, the pop sensation thanked her fans, stating, "I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support."

Total sales of Britney's book

A total of 1.1 million copies of her memoir have been sold in the United States, including print, pre-sales, e-books, and audiobooks.

According to TMZ, despite having such impressive statistics, a British royal family member has still beaten her in sales.

Total Sales of Prince Harry's book

As per the publication, Prince Harry's book Spare has been able to generate sales of a whopping 1.6 million copies in the United States in the first week of its release.

Prince Harry's book was released the same day the pop sensation claimed that her memoir is, "The highest-selling celebrity memoir in history."

Prince Harrys Spare beats Britney Spears The Woman In Me in US sales race
Prince Harry's 'Spare' beats Britney Spears 'The Woman In Me' in US sales race

Book promotion campaigns by Prince Harry and Britney Spears

Britney did not have any media campaign to promote her book, and the bombshell revelations made in the memoir made plenty of headlines that auto-marketed her book. 

However, on the other hand, Prince Harry promoted his book in a series of explosive interviews. 

More From Entertainment:

Nicolas Cage's real role in 'The Flash' and AI concerns

Nicolas Cage's real role in 'The Flash' and AI concerns
Britney Spears' defiant moment in 2004 photoshoot: 'Dad, Get Out!' video

Britney Spears' defiant moment in 2004 photoshoot: 'Dad, Get Out!'
Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe's tearful tribute to stunt double in new documentary

Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe's tearful tribute to stunt double in new documentary
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could avoid 'airing grievances' for sake of family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could avoid 'airing grievances' for sake of family
King Charles 'avoids' Africa, likes 'Indian culture' better: Expert

King Charles 'avoids' Africa, likes 'Indian culture' better: Expert
Prince Harry upset after 'losing drinking buddies' in UK

Prince Harry upset after 'losing drinking buddies' in UK
Dua Lipa announces release date for highly anticipated single 'Houdini'

Dua Lipa announces release date for highly anticipated single 'Houdini'
Kate Middleton, Prince William chased by celebrities for 'support' unlike Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, Prince William chased by celebrities for 'support' unlike Meghan Markle
Olivia Rodrigo to rock the stage at 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony'

Olivia Rodrigo to rock the stage at 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony'
TikToker's 25-minute video alleges Matthew Perry speaks from afterlife video

TikToker's 25-minute video alleges Matthew Perry speaks from afterlife
Prince William to show Prince Harry who is the 'real philanthropist'

Prince William to show Prince Harry who is the 'real philanthropist'
Mariah Carey's 'Christmas' song sparks $20M legal battle

Mariah Carey's 'Christmas' song sparks $20M legal battle