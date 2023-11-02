Britney says, 'I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support'

Britney Spears's recently released bombshell memoir, The Woman In Me, has taken the entertainment world by storm, and it has been loved by her fans as evidenced by the impressive record of sales in the first week of its release.

In a statement on Wednesday, the pop sensation thanked her fans, stating, "I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support."

Total sales of Britney's book

A total of 1.1 million copies of her memoir have been sold in the United States, including print, pre-sales, e-books, and audiobooks.

According to TMZ, despite having such impressive statistics, a British royal family member has still beaten her in sales.

Total Sales of Prince Harry's book

As per the publication, Prince Harry's book Spare has been able to generate sales of a whopping 1.6 million copies in the United States in the first week of its release.

Prince Harry's book was released the same day the pop sensation claimed that her memoir is, "The highest-selling celebrity memoir in history."

Prince Harry's 'Spare' beats Britney Spears 'The Woman In Me' in US sales race

Book promotion campaigns by Prince Harry and Britney Spears

Britney did not have any media campaign to promote her book, and the bombshell revelations made in the memoir made plenty of headlines that auto-marketed her book.

However, on the other hand, Prince Harry promoted his book in a series of explosive interviews.