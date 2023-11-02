 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism

The Duke of Sussex has just come under fire for being utterly ridiculous’

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism
Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism

The Duke of Sussex has just been put on blast for being utterly ‘ridiculous’.

These sentiments and claims have been brought to light by broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She broke everything down during one of her most candid chats with Sky News Australia.

During the course of that chat, she started off by branding the couple ‘utterly ridiculous’ and accused him of “not doing much of anything.”

In the eyes of Ms Krakue Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “lives have been so ridiculous.”

Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism

“Being members of the royal family, obviously anything to do with them is big news.”

She also said, “But it’s the kind of sensationalist way they left the royal family and have been crying for privacy and have done everything against getting their privacy signing multi-million deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify.”

“It’s the embodiment of being famous for nothing,” Ms Krakue believes at the end of the day.

Before concluding she also said, “They’re kind of like the Kardashians of the royal family … and there’s so much material for satire when it comes to these two … They’re famous for doing God knows what.”

Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism

“Their podcast for Spotify was canceled understandably so apparently because of differing expectations. But I think it just drove home the fact that they have very little to offer.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s life is now a miserable snooze-fest

Prince Harry’s life is now a miserable snooze-fest
Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?

Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?
'Kate Middleton taking criticism seriously' video

'Kate Middleton taking criticism seriously'

HBO shares discouraging update on ‘Euphoria’ season 3

HBO shares discouraging update on ‘Euphoria’ season 3
‘The House of Dragon’ gets encouraging update on season 2

‘The House of Dragon’ gets encouraging update on season 2
'Meghan's 'new venture' has power to make or break her Hollywood dream'

'Meghan's 'new venture' has power to make or break her Hollywood dream'
'Americans want Harry and Meghan to go back to UK' video

'Americans want Harry and Meghan to go back to UK'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck marriage
Meghan Markle's started Prince Harry on 'freedom and travel'

Meghan Markle's started Prince Harry on 'freedom and travel'
Taylor Tomlinson creates history with rare achievement in late-night TV shows

Taylor Tomlinson creates history with rare achievement in late-night TV shows
Prince Harry’s courage to ‘break free’ is from engagement day

Prince Harry’s courage to ‘break free’ is from engagement day
Prince William not invited to AI safety summit?

Prince William not invited to AI safety summit?