The Duke of Sussex has just come under fire for being utterly ridiculous’

Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism

The Duke of Sussex has just been put on blast for being utterly ‘ridiculous’.

These sentiments and claims have been brought to light by broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She broke everything down during one of her most candid chats with Sky News Australia.

During the course of that chat, she started off by branding the couple ‘utterly ridiculous’ and accused him of “not doing much of anything.”

In the eyes of Ms Krakue Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “lives have been so ridiculous.”

“Being members of the royal family, obviously anything to do with them is big news.”

She also said, “But it’s the kind of sensationalist way they left the royal family and have been crying for privacy and have done everything against getting their privacy signing multi-million deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify.”

“It’s the embodiment of being famous for nothing,” Ms Krakue believes at the end of the day.

Before concluding she also said, “They’re kind of like the Kardashians of the royal family … and there’s so much material for satire when it comes to these two … They’re famous for doing God knows what.”

“Their podcast for Spotify was canceled understandably so apparently because of differing expectations. But I think it just drove home the fact that they have very little to offer.”