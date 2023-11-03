 
Friday, November 03, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle giving the world ‘another peek’ into King Charles monarchy

Meghan Markle is allegedly flirting with the idea of giving another peek into life with the Prince of Wales William

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 03, 2023

The Duchess of Sussex is allegedly planning another peek behind the curtain of her old life and the couple are rumored to be at odds over it.

According to a report by Woman Magazine, the Duchess’ plans involve “revealing more of the ‘real’ Meghan” in her new projects and that starts with an “intimate peek behind palace walls”, considering that that’s where it began.

These findings have been brought to light by an unnamed source, who claims, “she realises that the public want an intimate peek behind palace walls. And while she will always guard her privacy, her new projects will reveal more of the 'real' Meghan.”

This comes after repots of some international house hunting in the UK started making headlines.

According to a separate insider close to OK magazine, “There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this.”

“Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn't out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the UK, they will purchase that themselves."

