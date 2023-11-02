Elephant scares Queen Camilla

A baby elephant seemed to scare Queen Elizabeth during her visit to the National Nairobi National Park on Tuesday.

She was accompanied by King Charles to the venue where a charity was raising some orphan elephants and one baby rhino.

Later on, Camilla undertook a visit to a Donkey Sanctuary in Nairobi without her husband.



Although the queen looked quite comfortable as she patted donkeyes during her visit to their sanctuary, she was visibly cautious when she felt an elephant was turning to her.

The queen's reaction spread smiles on the faces of hundreds of royal fans after the clip was shared on the official Instagram and Twitter accounts.



