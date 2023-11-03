 
Friday, November 03, 2023
Meghan Markle can never get 'high profile role' after acting in 'Suits'

Meghan Markle is seemingly getting up close with a Hollywood A-lister to make an acting comeback, claims one royal expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently struggling with lack of career options, has turned to Kevin Coster via his charity to make a space for herself back into the acting world.

Royal expert Angela Mollard tells Sky News Australia: "There's some speculation that she's been smooching up to Kevin Costner who's got a sort of four-part western style opus coming out and that she would like an acting role in it.”

“I'm sorry but you don't go from Suits to a high-profile role like that,” she added.

Angela then reveals: "He could possibly want her on board because of course she's going to attract attention but he's an A-lister in his own right. I'm not seeing it."

