Experts believe Queen Camilla’s new take on fashion is finally making her look the part

Queen Camilla has never looked the part before now

Experts believe Queen Camilla’s disinterest in fashion has meant, she’s only now become interested in ‘looking the part’.

Royal commentator Angela Levin issued these sentiments about Queen Camilla.

She broke everything down in one of her most recent interviews for The Daily Mail.

During the course of this interview Ms Levin touched on the monarch’s preferences for clothes.

According to Ms Levin, “Camilla never had much interest in formal clothes, preferring jeans or old-fashioned country attire.”

Photo: Queen Camilla

Not to mention, throughout the years, “she never showed the slightest sign of following fashion trends.”

However, since ascending the throne, “the Queen has come a long way in a short space of time as her formal appearances now make clear, most notably in her carefully chosen wardrobe for the recent State Visit to France where, perhaps for the first time, she was acknowledged as looking the part.”

She believes, Queen Camilla’s take on clothing initially changed once the public had finally started warming up to her. At the time she did not want any scrutiny and thus ‘this came about’.

While “Like any girl from her rather well-heeled background, Camilla had always known how to dress up, of course, particularly when she's been invited to grand social events.”

“But that is not the same thing as managing a vast and expensive wardrobe for public and ceremonial effect.”

“if she started not quite from zero, she had been no more than trundling in the fashion department - at a mere 10mph perhaps.”

“Many women would have leapt at the chance of overhauling their wardrobe, especially if there is no limit to the cost,” she also pointed out before signing off.