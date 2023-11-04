 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle has no idea she ‘could’ve changed’ Britain

Experts believe The Duchess of Sussex has no idea the impact she could have had on Britain had she stayed

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Meghan Markle has no idea she ‘could’ve changed’ Britain
Meghan Markle has no idea she ‘could’ve changed’ Britain

The Duchess of Sussex and her potential impact on the Royal Family has just been referenced by experts.

These admissions have been brought to light by royal analyst Bonnie Brownlee.

He broke everything down during one of his most candid chats with True Royalty's The Royal Beat podcast.

Mr Brownlee started that converastion off by highlighting the power Meghan Markle ‘really holds’.

He even went as far as to say, “Meghan could have been extremely helpful to the royal family, especially in the Commonwealth.”

“There are a lot of millennials around the world in the Commonwealth nations. I think Harry and Meghan would have been highly successful.”

“And sometimes I think they didn’t realize how powerful they already were before they moved to Los Angeles.”

Before concluding Mr Brownlee also admitted, “They could have brought a great deal of openness, fairness and change” but things ended with Megxit.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears ex-boyfriend Shuts Down Cheating Accusations

Britney Spears ex-boyfriend Shuts Down Cheating Accusations
Matthew Parry's funeral: Meghan Markle was not in attendance

Matthew Parry's funeral: Meghan Markle was not in attendance

BTS Jungkook Owns Up to Past Mistakes

BTS Jungkook Owns Up to Past Mistakes

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome son Rocky 13 Barker

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker welcome son Rocky 13 Barker
Taylor Swift proves to be lucky charm of Travis Kelce in NFL?

Taylor Swift proves to be lucky charm of Travis Kelce in NFL?
Prince Harry's friend sees his wife as 'Stairway to heaven'

Prince Harry's friend sees his wife as 'Stairway to heaven'
Senior royal looks frail but in good spirits

Senior royal looks frail but in good spirits

North West trolls mother Kim Kardashian: 'Like father like daughter'

North West trolls mother Kim Kardashian: 'Like father like daughter'
Bianca Censori ‘fearful’ to expose reality of her marriage with Kanye West

Bianca Censori ‘fearful’ to expose reality of her marriage with Kanye West
Sofia Coppola dismisses late Lisa Marie 'Priscilla' criticism

Sofia Coppola dismisses late Lisa Marie 'Priscilla' criticism
Lisa Marie Presley slammed ‘Priscilla’ for portraying Elvis as ‘predator’

Lisa Marie Presley slammed ‘Priscilla’ for portraying Elvis as ‘predator’

Kim Kardashian sparks anger with son's photos

Kim Kardashian sparks anger with son's photos