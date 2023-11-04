Experts believe The Duchess of Sussex has no idea the impact she could have had on Britain had she stayed

Meghan Markle has no idea she ‘could’ve changed’ Britain

The Duchess of Sussex and her potential impact on the Royal Family has just been referenced by experts.

These admissions have been brought to light by royal analyst Bonnie Brownlee.

He broke everything down during one of his most candid chats with True Royalty's The Royal Beat podcast.

Mr Brownlee started that converastion off by highlighting the power Meghan Markle ‘really holds’.

He even went as far as to say, “Meghan could have been extremely helpful to the royal family, especially in the Commonwealth.”

“There are a lot of millennials around the world in the Commonwealth nations. I think Harry and Meghan would have been highly successful.”

“And sometimes I think they didn’t realize how powerful they already were before they moved to Los Angeles.”

Before concluding Mr Brownlee also admitted, “They could have brought a great deal of openness, fairness and change” but things ended with Megxit.