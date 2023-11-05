Sheryl Crow honoured in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, credits lifelong love for music

Sheryl Crow, an acclaimed musician having the honour of being a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, recently shared her candid thoughts and key points to the success of her almost three-decade-long career.



Sheryl Crow's music career

The song started her music career in the late 1980s and gained recognition as a backup singer. She then worked as a music teacher before releasing her debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club, in 1993.

Sheryl honoured at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

According to Fox News, the 61-year-old veteran musician was honoured as an inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 2023 induction ceremony in New York City on Friday night.

Sheryl took the stage and said, "I think my success is really the fact that I just do what I love doing," adding that music has been her go-to thing as it helped her channel her emotions throughout her childhood.

The songstress continued, "I felt belonged to music. It was a lifeline for me."

Sheryl performs alongside Olivia Rodrigo

Earlier, Sheryl performed on stage alongside the pop music icon Olivia Rodrigo. She performed her 1996 hit song titled If It Makes You Happy.

Sheryl was later joined by other veteran musicians such as Willie Nelson, 90, and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Peter Frampton for performances.

