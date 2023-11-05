 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William will be very 'radical monarch' when he becomes king?

Prince William will be King William (V)

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Prince William will be very ‘radical monarch’ when he becomes king?
Prince William will be very ‘radical monarch’ when he becomes king?

Prince William will be a very ‘radical monarch’ when he becomes king in future, a royal expert has claimed.

During her appearance on A Right Royal Podcast’s latest episode Roya Nikkhah discussed Prince William’s future reign and the name he will choose to be known as once he becomes King.

She said the Prince of Wales will be {King} William (V) for sure.

Roya Nikkhah further said she thinks Prince William will be a very ‘radical monarch’. “The monarchy will look very different quite quickly. He will change a lot."

When the Prince of Wales launched Earthshot he was the Duke of Cambridge, but he called himself Prince William, she said and added that's because he's keen to be known as Prince William, because the Americans know and love him as Prince William, they love him above all other public figures.

The experts also discussed Prince William’s coronation saying it will be so different to his father King Charles.

