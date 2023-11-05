 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Christmas plans laid bare amid rift with royal family

Royal expert says Prince Harry is getting used to a California Christmas

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s upcoming Christmas plans have been disclosed amid their rift with the royal family.

According to a royal expert, Archie and Lilibet parents will celebrate Christmas in California with their kids as their rift with senior members of the Royal Family continues.

The GB News quoted royal expert Katie Nicholl as saying that Prince Harry is getting used to a California Christmas. “I don't see that this Christmas will be any different.”

"Relations with his family are very strained. He does not speak to his brother. He barely talks to his father,” she claimed and added “There is absolutely zero chance of him coming back to Britain for a British Christmas.”

Katie further said about Harry that California is his home, his children are growing up very much steeped in their culture, speaking in American accents, and enjoying Thanksgiving before Christmas.

"I think that is what we will see them enjoy again this year."

