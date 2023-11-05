 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s royal ‘obsessed’ with Archie’s skin color risks ousting

Prince Harry’s royal ‘obsessed’ with Archie’s skin color risks getting ousting The biographer for Finding Freedom may nae the royal responsible for questioning Archie’s skin color A...

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Prince Harry’s royal ‘obsessed’ with Archie’s skin color risks ousting
Prince Harry’s royal ‘obsessed’ with Archie’s skin color risks ousting

A publishing source broke silence over everything the world can expect from this tell-all.

Per the Daily Mail, this American publishing source believes, “The word is this is going to have bombshell after bombshell.”

To make matters worse the gossip mill is churning and “some are even speculating it may name the person who questioned what colour Archie's skin would be.”

Before signing off the same source also added, “Everyone knows Omid is the Sussexes' unofficial mouthpiece, so it's fair to say there will be a huge deal of interest in this book on both sides of the Atlantic.”

For those unversed, insights into some of the chapters has also been released.

Reportedly, the headings include; Shaky Ground: The Queen is Dead, the Monarchy Faces Trouble, The Fall of Prince Andrew: Scandal, Shame and Silencing Jane Doe, Race and the Royals: Institutional Bigotry and Denial, Gloves On: Prince William, Heir to the Throne, and Gloves Off: Prince Harry, Man on a Mission.

More From Entertainment:

David and Victoria Beckhams’ former bodyguard dishes on their home dynamics

David and Victoria Beckhams’ former bodyguard dishes on their home dynamics

Matthew Perry’s ‘private funeral’ service: Everything to know

Matthew Perry’s ‘private funeral’ service: Everything to know
Meghan Markle is risking ‘enormous’ problems for everyone else

Meghan Markle is risking ‘enormous’ problems for everyone else
Selena Gomez enjoys night out with Taylor Swift amid Instagram backlash

Selena Gomez enjoys night out with Taylor Swift amid Instagram backlash
'Stranger Things' producer breaks silence on 'de-aging' season 5 characters

'Stranger Things' producer breaks silence on 'de-aging' season 5 characters
Prince William inspires Americans, US to move towards monarchy? video

Prince William inspires Americans, US to move towards monarchy?
Meghan Markle needs to carefully consider the consequences

Meghan Markle needs to carefully consider the consequences
Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps out in style after winning child support

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah steps out in style after winning child support
Kendall Jenner gives sneak peek into her 28th birthday

Kendall Jenner gives sneak peek into her 28th birthday
Matthew Perry's funeral party dedicates touching song in tribute

Matthew Perry's funeral party dedicates touching song in tribute
Russell Brand rakes thousands despite 'Arthur' extra's SA allegations

Russell Brand rakes thousands despite 'Arthur' extra's SA allegations
Prince Harry’s only friend in US shares cryptic message for Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex? video

Prince Harry’s only friend in US shares cryptic message for Meghan Markle, Duke of Sussex?