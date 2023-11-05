Prince Harry’s royal ‘obsessed’ with Archie’s skin color risks getting ousting The biographer for Finding Freedom may nae the royal responsible for questioning Archie’s skin color A...

Prince Harry’s royal ‘obsessed’ with Archie’s skin color risks ousting

A publishing source broke silence over everything the world can expect from this tell-all.

Per the Daily Mail, this American publishing source believes, “The word is this is going to have bombshell after bombshell.”

To make matters worse the gossip mill is churning and “some are even speculating it may name the person who questioned what colour Archie's skin would be.”

Before signing off the same source also added, “Everyone knows Omid is the Sussexes' unofficial mouthpiece, so it's fair to say there will be a huge deal of interest in this book on both sides of the Atlantic.”

For those unversed, insights into some of the chapters has also been released.

Reportedly, the headings include; Shaky Ground: The Queen is Dead, the Monarchy Faces Trouble, The Fall of Prince Andrew: Scandal, Shame and Silencing Jane Doe, Race and the Royals: Institutional Bigotry and Denial, Gloves On: Prince William, Heir to the Throne, and Gloves Off: Prince Harry, Man on a Mission.