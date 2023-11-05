 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry ‘can’t run away’ from horrible image

The Duke of Sussex has been warned he can’t hope to run away from the horrible image that’s been made of him

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Experts warn there is no way Prince Harry can walk away from the horrible self-image he’s created of himself.

PR strategist and mentor at PR with Perkes, Laura Perkes issued these sentiments.

She weighed in on everything during a candid converastion with the Daily Mirror.

In this chat she touched on the couple’s lack lustre attempts at appealing to the masses, and always ‘missing the mark’ in the process.

She began by saying, “Harry and Meghan have built a reputation that they're never going to be able to run away from, therefore the media and the public are always going to have a perception of the couple and the intention behind the decisions they make.”

“Sadly, a lot of what they do seems to be calculated, to give the illusion that they're living by their organisation's tagline: leading the way with compassion, but the public and the media don't buy it. They always seem to try too hard and then miss the mark.”

“It may be that they wanted to create a family tradition, taking Archie and Lilibet trick or treating, to show that they're 'just a normal family' doing normal things, but to me it feels like a PR stunt in disguise. It's the image they want to portray.”

She also went on to add, “The reason they stepped down as working Royals was to have more freedom away from the scrutiny of the media eye, yet they want their 'normal family life' captured by photographers, no doubt to achieve more positive publicity.”

Before concluding Ms Perkes added, “Harry has done some amazing things with the Invictus Games and for publicly opening up about mental health,” but “sadly it now feels as though he's using these platforms to boost his own personal image and reputation”

In her eyes, “which is sad, because he has done so much, and had the opportunity to do so much more, but most people now are wary of working with the couple because of their behaviour and the choices that they've made.”

