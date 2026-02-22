Princess Andre wishes mum Katie Price well after fourth wedding

Princess also spoke about her mum's past romances

Princess Andre has nothing but all wishes for her mother, Katie Price following her whirlwind marriage to businessman Lee Andrews.

The daughter of former glamour model Katie and singer Peter Andre has so far remained quiet about her mum's recent nuptials with controversial Lee in Dubai.

Katie stunned fans when she announced she had tied the knot for the fourth time to Lee, who has been the subject of social media trolls due to his work and colourful past with women.

Now, Princess has shared her thoughts on the union, confessing that she has yet to meet her new stepdad.





'She's crazy but it's my mum. . . I mean, if she's happy, I'm happy,' she told The Sun. 'No, I haven't met Lee, and, yes, I've seen Mum since she got married.'

Princess also spoke about her mum's past romances in the first episode of the new series of her ITV reality show, recalling how she grew up seeing what heartbreak looks like first hand.

'I've seen first-hand what heartbreak can look like, and my mum is the prime example,' she says. 'She's had so many people do her wrong, and growing up seeing that has given me an eye-opener of what people can really be like.'

Princess added that her mother's past makes her guarded about finding love for herself, but sweetly said her dad Peter and step mum Emily MacDonagh's relationship gives her hope.

'Because of that, my guard is up. But obviously, I see my dad and Emily, and think true love does work.'

It comes after Princess touched upon her parents, Katie and Peter finally mending the rift after their longstanding feud.