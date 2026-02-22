Hailee Steinfeld shares big life update amid excitement for baby's arrival

Hailee Steinfeld and husband Josh Allen discover surprising details as they prepare for their first baby

Hailee Steinfeld has entered a new phase in her journey to motherhood when her born-to-be child seems more real than ever.

The 29-year-old actress and singer penned down her life update in the latest edition of her Beau Society newsletter on Friday, February 20.

The Sinners star began, “This week, I was sitting on the couch in my family room, and the reality that our little family is about to grow really started to settle in. Of course, I have all the to-do lists (which you know I love), and I’ve been busy with research and the general life reorganization that happens when you’re about to have a baby.”

Steinfeld continued to describe how her day-to-day routine has changed at present as she described her internal conversations with herself when she asks the big questions like “‘What am I going to be like as a mom?’ or having vivid daydreams of what our life is about to look like when the three of us are cuddled up in the nursery together.”

The Dickinson actress and her husband Josh Allen announced the pregnancy news in December last year, and the couple have entered the nesting phase now where they are building up the space to welcome their baby in.

“We’re getting ready to meet someone we already love so much. I’ve racked my brain for words to describe that feeling, and I don’t have them yet. Maybe that’s the point. For now, I’m blessed to be settling into the feeling,” the mom-to-be wrote in her note.

Describing their preparations, the Love Myself hitmaker shared that “putting together a nursery has been a joy for me.”

Steinfeld went on to add that she has taken suggestions from all her mom friends and made alterations and additions to the nursery-in-progress accordingly to ensure her baby has everything they need.

As for shopping for the little one, she shared that despite being more minimalistic with it, she has been collecting some items mindfully, adding, “There’s something surreal about folding tiny clothes, organizing drawers, placing little socks in a basket, and thinking, our baby will actually wear this.”