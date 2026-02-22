Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour reunion sparks rift rumours with costars

Millie Bobby Brown and 'Stranger Things' costar David Harbour reunite for special occasion

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour shut down any speculations of feud with their recent pictures together from the actress’ 22nd birthday party, but fans believe that the complete Stranger Things cast is still not fully on the same page.

The 22-year-old actress was pictured celebrating her big day with Harbour, as well as more costars including Jamie Campbell Bower, Shawn Levy, Whitney and Connor Leavitt, as well as her husband Jake Bongiovi and more family members.

For her New York City birthday bash, the Enola Holmes star sported a white ruffled dress over a pair of jeans, and styled her hair into an elaborate half updo.

While many of Brown’s Stranger Things costars showed up for her big day, others, including Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, and more were notably absent.

Discussing the costars’ absence many fans speculated about an alleged rift amongst the cast, in the comments of DeuxMoi’s post.

Social media sleuths claimed that the costars seem to be divided in two “groups,” the ones who attended Maya Hawke’s recent wedding, and those who attended Brown’s birthday party.

One comment read, “oh so the cast is definitely split in two groups,” with another added, “ngl the group at maya’s wedding do seem pretty cliquey.”

A third chimed in, “The rest of the ST cast not being there….nobody’s beating the allegations lmao,” and one theorised, “the ST cast is definitely mean to her.”

However, someone reasoned, “noah didn’t go and we know they’re besties, so let’s stop w the narrative that someone not attending an event means they aren’t friends.”