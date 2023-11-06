 
Monday, November 06, 2023
Melanie Walker

Harry Styles, Taylor Russell ‘living together’ in hotel amid his mansion renovation

Melanie Walker

Monday, November 06, 2023

Harry Styles seems to be serious with his new ladylove Taylor Russell, who is accompanying him in a high-end £2,500-per-night hotel in Central London as his house gets renovated.

As per recent reports, the former One Direction band member has acquired adjacent 18th-century houses in North London back in 2020, merging them into a single property before moving in.

Styles is embarking on an extensive makeover with sources close to him disclosing that he and Russell have opted for a low-key lifestyle as they spend more time together.

An insider told The Sun, “Harry has understandably kept a wide berth from his pad while the major works are under way, and has checked in to a lavish hotel while in London.”

“His girlfriend Taylor has been staying with him,” the source revealed. "They maintain a low profile, often stepping out for coffee and snacks, and exploring London on bicycles like tourists."

Styles sparked romance rumours with Russell following his split from Olivia Wilde following two-year relationship after their joint visit to an art gallery in London in June.

Since then, they have been frequently spotted on various outings, signifying the seriousness of the budding romance.

Speaking of the romance, an insider said of the lovebirds, “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

