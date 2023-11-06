Al Pacino made his first public appearance after his girlfriend Noor AlFallah marked a major win in child support

Al Pacino steps out after LA judge orders him to pay hefty child support

Al Pacino made his first public appearance after his girlfriend Noor AlFallah marked a major win in child support.

The 83-year-old star was seen talking on his phone as he stepped out for a stroll in his suburban neighborhood.

He sported black pants with a matching blazer over a t-shirt and completed the look with a pair of black sneakers and sunglasses.

His appearance comes after a Los Angeles judge ordered that Al Pacino has to pay $30,000 monthly to Noor for their five-month-old son Roman’s support.

On top of the monthly payments, the Scarface actor will first have to pay $110,000 to his 29-year-old girlfriend, as well as $13,000 for a night nurse, along with any health expenses that aren't covered by insurance.

He also has to make a deposit of $15,000 as an education fund for Roman.

As part of the ruling, Al Pacino and Noor will share joint legal custody, while the latter will have primary physical custody of their child.

The couple got romantically involved in April 2022, but it was later revealed that they had been dating since the COVID-19 pandemic i.e. in March 2020.