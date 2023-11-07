 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is facing culture shock after culture shock

The Duke of Sussex is allegedly fighting a lengthy battle filled with culture shocks

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe the Duke of Sussex is facing a massive battle filled with culture shocks at every turn, while he works to assimilate into Hollywood life.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson issued these sentiments and claims.

She broke it all down during one of her most recent conversations with The Mirror.

During the course of that chat she touched on Prince Harry’s ongoing assimilation into Hollywood and said, “It's understandable that Harry could be feeling adrift in LA, especially since he has spent most of his life in the UK and was a prominent member of the royal family. Moving to a new country can be challenging, even without the added pressure of public scrutiny and media attention.”

Ms Alderson believes “Harry may also be feeling homesick for his friends and family back in the UK. Being away from loved ones can be tough, and it's natural to miss the familiarity and comfort of home.”

Before signing off she also pointed out how his revelations from Spare “could make it even more difficult for him to be away from his home country, as a reconciliation with his family may be more difficult from a distance.”

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted biking with younger woman before PDA

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted biking with younger woman before PDA

Meghan's ex-best friend 'shuns' Duchess in Vegas after sharing Diana's picture

Meghan's ex-best friend 'shuns' Duchess in Vegas after sharing Diana's picture

Khloé Kardashian’s HUGE photoshop fail gets slammed by fans

Khloé Kardashian’s HUGE photoshop fail gets slammed by fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger spills beans on his success formula

Arnold Schwarzenegger spills beans on his success formula
Hollywood celebrities ditching Prince William and Kate to avoid controversy? video

Hollywood celebrities ditching Prince William and Kate to avoid controversy?

Former child star Evan Ellingson passes away: 'My Sister's Keeper' star was 35

Former child star Evan Ellingson passes away: 'My Sister's Keeper' star was 35
Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account?

Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account?

Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckhams fireworks - watch video video

Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckhams fireworks - watch video
Prince Harry is being ‘set adrift’ and will never be able to find belonging video

Prince Harry is being ‘set adrift’ and will never be able to find belonging
Rachel Zegler pays nostalgic tribute to Katniss Everdeen at Hunger Games premiere video

Rachel Zegler pays nostalgic tribute to Katniss Everdeen at Hunger Games premiere
FX cooks up ‘The Bear’ for season 3

FX cooks up ‘The Bear’ for season 3
Amid romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leaves fans scratching their heads

Amid romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leaves fans scratching their heads