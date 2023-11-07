Prince Harry is facing culture shock after culture shock

File Footage

Experts believe the Duke of Sussex is facing a massive battle filled with culture shocks at every turn, while he works to assimilate into Hollywood life.



Relationship expert Louella Alderson issued these sentiments and claims.

She broke it all down during one of her most recent conversations with The Mirror.

During the course of that chat she touched on Prince Harry’s ongoing assimilation into Hollywood and said, “It's understandable that Harry could be feeling adrift in LA, especially since he has spent most of his life in the UK and was a prominent member of the royal family. Moving to a new country can be challenging, even without the added pressure of public scrutiny and media attention.”

Ms Alderson believes “Harry may also be feeling homesick for his friends and family back in the UK. Being away from loved ones can be tough, and it's natural to miss the familiarity and comfort of home.”

Before signing off she also pointed out how his revelations from Spare “could make it even more difficult for him to be away from his home country, as a reconciliation with his family may be more difficult from a distance.”