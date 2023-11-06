 
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Rachel Zegler pays nostalgic tribute to Katniss Everdeen at Hunger Games premiere

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' lead Rachel Zegler shined at the premiere with Tom Blyth

file footage

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes stars turned heads on the red carpet for the Berlin premiere of the new film. Leading lady Rachel Zegler paid homage to Jennifer Lawrence's character Katniss Everdeen in a sleeveless black and red mermaid gown.

Katniss earned the moniker "Girl on Fire" for her blazing costume moments. Zegler's ensemble channeled this signature look with its eye-catching red fabric "igniting" the bottom of the black dress.

Zegler wore her dark locks in cascading waves and accentuated her look with smoky eyes and cranberry lips.

Co-star Tom Blyth brought his trademark edgy style in an oversized black suit worn over a dark t-shirt. He completed the outfit with chunky black boots and a silver chain. He plays the young Coriolanus Snow in the prequel.

Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer, who plays Tigris, wowed in a colorful form-fitting dress with extra long sleeves. She paired the artsy look with pointy white heels.

The highly anticipated new prequel also stars Game of Thrones fame Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, the mastermind behind the games and Viola Davis as new villain Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

The prequel follows 18-year-old Snow mentoring tribute Lucy Gray Baird, played by Zegler, in the 10th Hunger Games as he balances rules with desire to help her survive.

