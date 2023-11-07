Kourtney feels so blessed, and she is over the moon about her son's arrival

Scott Disick's cryptic post after ex-Kourtney gives birth to Travis Barker's baby

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick has seemingly broken his silence on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star giving birth to her first child with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Scott Disick Shares Cryptic Post

Taking to Instagram Stories, Scott, who shares three kids with Kourtney - Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight - shared a picture of his youngest son and captioned it, "Straight out of comp."

The boy can be seen sitting on a couch with his arms folded on his chest as he displays a cheeky look for the camera. He was sitting against the backdrop of Scott's sprawling garden.

Scott Disick's cryptic post after ex-Kourtney gives birth to Travis Barker's baby

Though the post has no direct mentions or any links to Kourtney giving birth, it comes after the 44-year-old reality TV star welcomed her first child with Barker, who also shares kids with his ex.

The celebrity couple has named their Rocky 13 Barker, and it has been reported that they are ecstatic about the birth of their baby boy.

Kourtney and Travis 'Over the Moon' about Son's Arrival

According to People magazine, a source close to the eldest Kardashian sister revealed to the publication, "Kourtney feels so blessed, and she is over the moon about her son's arrival."

They continued, "Her pregnancy took a nasty turn towards the end, but she is now happy to finally snuggle her baby."

Regarding Travis, the source said, "He is obsessed with their baby boy," adding that the drummer makes sure Kourtney gets everything she needs.