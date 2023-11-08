Jennifer Garner is seen on a lunch date with boyfriend John Miller

File Footage Ben Affleck ex-wife Jennifer Garner Packed On PDA with Boyfriend

The ex-wife of Ben Affleck Jennifer Garner was papped engaging in romance with long-time beau John Miller.

The Daredevil actress Jennifer was spotted holding hands with her boyfriend John Miller on 6 November 2023, reported Life and Style.

As the couple enjoyed their lunch casually in the coastal city of Santa Monica, they oozed striking chemistry.

The 51-year-old actress has been in a sporadic relationship with John Miller for many years.

However, the otherwise private duo was pictured portraying their relationship publicly for the first time.

These candid pictures emerged just a week after Jennifer was caught chatting with ex-husband Ben Affleck outside their son’s school.

This exchange of words resulted in Ben bumping into a vehicle, while he was trying to reverse his Mercedes EQS (worth $150,000).

For the unversed, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in 2005. The couple announced their split in 2015, after 10 years of marriage.

Moreover, the Gone Girl actor shares three kids with Jennifer Garner- Violet, Samuel, and Serephina.

The two continue to co-parent their children while pursuing their individual love interests.

As per Daily Mail, Ben Affleck marked his one year of marriage with Jennifer Lopez on the 20th of August, 2023.

With that being said, the actress is allegedly the cause of tensions between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.