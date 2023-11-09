 
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Mason Hughes

Kourtney Kardashian turns baby boy's birth to business

Travis is already dad to Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and Atiana, 24, who he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler

Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian turns baby boy's birth to business

Kourtney Kardashian has recently given birth to her first child with her husband Travis Barker, and it has been revealed that the couple is looking to make some financial gains with the new arrival to their family. They are looking for ways to monetize and cash in big on the first picture of their son.

Name of Kourtney's newborn son

The Blink-182 drummer already spilled beans regarding the name of their baby boy as he confirmed the name to be Rocky Thirteen Barker.

According to The Mirror, the couple is over the moon regarding the birth of their son, and they are ecstatic to be finally parents together because it’s going to bring them a boatload of freebies and swell their bank accounts.

Kourtney to newborn's first picture 

A source close to the couple revealed to the publication, "The 47-year-old drummer and the 44-year-old eldest Kardashian sister has already started working with their business team to brainstorm ideas as they have all sorts of baby-related products to launch."

The insider hinted that the couple might be filing to secure a trademark soon.

They continued, "The momager, Kris Jenner, is helping her daughter in every way possible and helping arrange everything, such as how to monetize the first picture."

Kourtney and Travis are already parents 

Both Kourtney and Travis are already parents. The Keeping Up With Kardashians star shares three kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with her ex Scott Disick. 

Travis is already dad to Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and Atiana, 24, who he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

