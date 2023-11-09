Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry for the inaugural ceremony of the new veterans' center in San Diego

Meghan Markle sends message to Charles on first appearance since birthday drama

Meghan Markle appeared unfazed as she stepped out with a “gloomy” Prince Harry for the inaugural ceremony of the new veterans' center in Downtown San Diego.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sent a scathing message to the Royal family, telling them that she is not bothered after they “humiliated” her and Harry by not inviting them to Charles’ 75th birthday.

The former actor had a huge smile on her face throughout the event while her husband appeared gloomy and dispirited following the controversy.

Turning heads with her charming personality, Meghan oozed charm in a stylish, tailored black suit adorned with diamond studs and minimal makeup.

In contrast, Prince Harry appeared gloomy and dispirited following the recent controversy, keeping to himself and only briefly engaging with officials.



This situation followed a report by The Sunday Times claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had declined an invitation to King Charles’ 75th birthday dinner.

However, the couple refuted this report through an official statement from their spokesperson, revealing that they had never received an invitation to His Majesty's birthday celebration.

"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” the statement read.

“It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," the couple shared in their statement.