 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 09, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle sends message to Charles on first appearance since birthday drama

Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry for the inaugural ceremony of the new veterans' center in San Diego

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, November 09, 2023

Meghan Markle sends message to Charles on first appearance since birthday drama
Meghan Markle sends message to Charles on first appearance since birthday drama

Meghan Markle appeared unfazed as she stepped out with a “gloomy” Prince Harry for the inaugural ceremony of the new veterans' center in Downtown San Diego.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sent a scathing message to the Royal family, telling them that she is not bothered after they “humiliated” her and Harry by not inviting them to Charles’ 75th birthday.

The former actor had a huge smile on her face throughout the event while her husband appeared gloomy and dispirited following the controversy.

Turning heads with her charming personality, Meghan oozed charm in a stylish, tailored black suit adorned with diamond studs and minimal makeup.

In contrast, Prince Harry appeared gloomy and dispirited following the recent controversy, keeping to himself and only briefly engaging with officials.

This situation followed a report by The Sunday Times claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had declined an invitation to King Charles’ 75th birthday dinner.

However, the couple refuted this report through an official statement from their spokesperson, revealing that they had never received an invitation to His Majesty's birthday celebration.

"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” the statement read.

“It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," the couple shared in their statement.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton strategic new move to show Meghan Markle her ‘true power’

Kate Middleton strategic new move to show Meghan Markle her ‘true power’
Kris Jenner mistreats THIS Kardashian daughter the most

Kris Jenner mistreats THIS Kardashian daughter the most
King Charles roasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new title

King Charles roasts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new title
Selena Gomez makes a U-turn over Instagram presence

Selena Gomez makes a U-turn over Instagram presence

Kris Jenner 'pressures' Kendall Jenner to have a baby

Kris Jenner 'pressures' Kendall Jenner to have a baby

Prince Harry appears ‘downcast’ in first appearance after King Charles birthday snub video

Prince Harry appears ‘downcast’ in first appearance after King Charles birthday snub
Robert Di Niro came off as 'terrifying' to Anne Hathaway on 'The Intern' set

Robert Di Niro came off as 'terrifying' to Anne Hathaway on 'The Intern' set
Prince William, Kate Middleton is causing isolation and anger

Prince William, Kate Middleton is causing isolation and anger
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘twisting’ Charles birthday invite snub for headlines?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘twisting’ Charles birthday invite snub for headlines?
Irina Shayk accused of staging Tom Brady apartment visit after breakup video

Irina Shayk accused of staging Tom Brady apartment visit after breakup
Shania Twain's crew bus meets horrific crash amid ongoing tour

Shania Twain's crew bus meets horrific crash amid ongoing tour
‘Shell shocked’ Justin Timberlake cancels public appearances after Britney Spears memoir

‘Shell shocked’ Justin Timberlake cancels public appearances after Britney Spears memoir