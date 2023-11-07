Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react to reports of them getting invitation for King Charles' birthday

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take swipe at King Charles over birthday snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke their silence over reports that King Charles had invited them to his 75th birthday party but they declined his invitation.



In an official statement issued to People Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made it clear that they have received no such invitation from the Royal family.

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said that the couple did not snub King Charles but he snubbed them by not inviting them to his birthday celebrations.

They also dragged the publication that speculated about the Royal invitation being sent to Harry and Meghan, calling it “disappointing.”

"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” the statement read.

“It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story," the couple shared in their statement.

A report by The Sunday Times alleged that King Charles invited Harry, Meghan and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to his 75th birthday dinner.

It added that the California-based Royal couple refused his invitation with a friend of Charles claiming that he will not stop inviting them to intimate family reunions despite feud.